Run Fest Predicted In Delhi For IND vs WI 2nd Test, Batters Likely To Get Assistance At Arun Jaitley Stadium: Report

Team India celebrate after the dismissal of West Indies' Justin Greaves on the third day in the Ahmedabad Test | Image: AP

India thrashed West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in Ahmedabad to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Shubman Gill and Co. will seek a whitewash when they host the West Indies in the 2nd Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium starting from October 10.

Batting Friendly Pitch On Offer In Delhi Very Likely

India failed to secure a place in the World Test Championship final in the last cycle and the priority will be to lay their hand on the coveted WTC title, which has eluded for the last three seasons. India produced a brilliant Test series against England, playing out a 2-2 draw against Ben Stokes and Co.

All the focus will now be on the 2nd Test, and as per ESPN Cricinfo, a batting-friendly surface will be on offer at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. ESPN Cricinfo also stated that the surface will not have an even grass covering, unlike the Ahmedabad surface and rather will have a scattered grass covering with bald areas. The surface will be based on black soil and will favour the batters. Spinners will also play a big part as the pitch will start offering turns once it gets dried, while the game goes on.

Ravindra Jadeja's All-round Show Helped India Thrash West Indies

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj ran riot on a seam-friendly Narendra Modi Stadium and combined for seven wickets between them. West Indies could only manage 162 runs in the first innings and in reply, the hosts piled up a huge 448 runs on the board. KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja brought up their half-centuries as Indian batters feasted on the West Indies bowlers.