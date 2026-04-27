Prithvi Shaw in, Pathum Nissanka Out; Check Delhi Capitals Predicted XII For IPL 2026 Match vs RCB

DC vs RCB, IPL 2026: In what promises to be a cracker, Delhi host Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley stadium. And the Capitals are expected to make a number of changes to their side. There is a huge possibility that Prithvi Shaw makes his first appearance this season at the IPL. If he is playing then Pathum Nissanka would have to make way. Honestly, Nissanka has not lived up to the billing and hence the writing was on the wall.

Starc to Miss Out

While Nissanka is likely to be dropped, there is no news around Mitchell Starc's availability and hence it is safe to say he will not play tonight's game. In all probability, Prithvi will open with KL Rahul. The experienced Nitish Rana will play at No. 3 and he would be followed by a power-packed middle-order featuring Nitish Rana, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs. At No. 6 would be the captain Axar Patel. There is a high-possibility that Axar will shuffle his batting order as per the need of the hour.

There could then be a toss-up between Kyle Jamieson and Dushmantha Chameera - it is understood that only one of the two will play. Kuldeep Yadav is likely to be the only specialist spinner, while Mukesh Kumar, T. Natarajan and Auqib Nabi would be the three pacers. Lungi Ngidi has returned to the team hotel but is unlikely to feature in the game against defending champions.

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Probable XII: Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Kyle Jamieson/Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Auqib Nabi

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