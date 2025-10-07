Tazmin Brits, Ash Gardner Propel Into Top Five Of ICC Women's ODI Batters Rankings After Stellar Performance In Women's World Cup

South Africa's Tazmin Brits and Australia's Ash Gardner strap on a jetpack and propel themselves into the top five of the ICC Women's ODI Batter Rankings.

The cricketers displayed a blazing performance in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India, making significant contributions for their respective sides and reaping rewards as a result, as they reached the top five in the standings.

Tazmin Brits' recent showcase against New Zealand helped her attain the number four spot. Australia's Ash Gardner stands just below her at number five in the table.

Blazing World Cup Outings Propel Tazmin Brits & Ash Gardner Into Top Five Of ICC ODI Batters Rankings

Tazmin Brits' 89-ball 101 aided South Africa in securing a grand win over New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup. Brits' performance was key during the chase as she stood guard with the bat and troubled the White Ferns' bowlers.

The spectacular knock off Brits has helped her secure a spot in the top five of the ICC Women's ODI Batters rankings. She has taken over the fourth position after jumping two spots ahead with her performance and has 706 points to her name.

Australia's Ash Gardner also stood and delivered against New Zealand in the Women's World Cup match, scoring an 83-ball 115 last week. The ferocious knock helped Australia seal an 89-run win over the White Ferns and opened their campaign with a dominant victory.

Gardner made a significant leap by ascending seven spots in the table, placing herself in the fifth spot. She has 697 points to her name in the women's ODI batters rankings.

Smriti Mandhana Remains At Helm Of The Rankings Table

The recent update has shaken up the Women's ODI batters table, but the top three positions remain unchanged. Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana continues to reign supreme at the helm, with 791 points to her name. Her clinical batting efforts have helped the Indian women's side at key junctures, and she continues her form in the Women's CWC.