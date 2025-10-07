Updated 7 October 2025 at 14:55 IST
Tazmin Brits, Ash Gardner Propel Into Top Five Of ICC Women's ODI Batters Rankings After Stellar Performance In Women's World Cup
Tazmin Brits and Ash Gardner enter ICC Women's ODI Batters top five after stellar World Cup knocks vs NZ. Brits ranks 4th with 706 points, while Gardner is 5th with 697 after jumping seven spots.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
South Africa's Tazmin Brits and Australia's Ash Gardner strap on a jetpack and propel themselves into the top five of the ICC Women's ODI Batter Rankings.
The cricketers displayed a blazing performance in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India, making significant contributions for their respective sides and reaping rewards as a result, as they reached the top five in the standings.
Tazmin Brits' recent showcase against New Zealand helped her attain the number four spot. Australia's Ash Gardner stands just below her at number five in the table.
Blazing World Cup Outings Propel Tazmin Brits & Ash Gardner Into Top Five Of ICC ODI Batters Rankings
Tazmin Brits' 89-ball 101 aided South Africa in securing a grand win over New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup. Brits' performance was key during the chase as she stood guard with the bat and troubled the White Ferns' bowlers.
The spectacular knock off Brits has helped her secure a spot in the top five of the ICC Women's ODI Batters rankings. She has taken over the fourth position after jumping two spots ahead with her performance and has 706 points to her name.
Australia's Ash Gardner also stood and delivered against New Zealand in the Women's World Cup match, scoring an 83-ball 115 last week. The ferocious knock helped Australia seal an 89-run win over the White Ferns and opened their campaign with a dominant victory.
Gardner made a significant leap by ascending seven spots in the table, placing herself in the fifth spot. She has 697 points to her name in the women's ODI batters rankings.
Smriti Mandhana Remains At Helm Of The Rankings Table
The recent update has shaken up the Women's ODI batters table, but the top three positions remain unchanged. Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana continues to reign supreme at the helm, with 791 points to her name. Her clinical batting efforts have helped the Indian women's side at key junctures, and she continues her form in the Women's CWC.
England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has grasped onto the number two spot, with 731 points. Australia's Beth Mooney is at number three with 713 points and looks to assert dominance in the ongoing Women's World Cup in India.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 7 October 2025 at 14:55 IST