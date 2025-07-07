Prithvi Shaw Leaves Mumbai For Maharashtra, To Don New Colours From 2025-26 Season Onwards

India's Prithvi Shaw during a practice session ahead of the 1st T20 match against New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi | Image: ANI

Prithvi Shaw has completed his move to Maharashtra on Monday after securing a No Objection Certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association. Amid inconsistency and fitness issues, the 25-year-old leaves Mumbai in a bid to revive his cricket career. Shaw has already represented India across the three formats.

Maharashtra Cricket Association confirmed the development with a press release. MCA President Rohit Pawar said, “We are delighted to welcome a player of Prithvi Shaw’s calibre to the Maharashtra team. His inclusion adds tremendous strength to an already talented squad comprising experienced players like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Choudhary, and Rajneesh Gurbani.”

Shaw was dropped from the Mumbai Ranji Team last season over fitness issues and is likely to be led by CSK captain Ruturaj. Maharashtra would be hoping Prithvi can help them to overturn their underwhelming form in Ranji Trophy. They won just two games last season and their priority will be to qualify out of their group. Maharashtra also faced exit from the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but lost to Vidarbha in the Vijaya Hazare semifinal.