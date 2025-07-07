Shubman Gill Stresses The Importance Of Ensuring Strong Batting Foundation For Team India In Edgbaston Test: 'If There Was No Partnership...'

Shubman Gill carries a stump as he celebrates with teammates after their win against England on day five of the second cricket test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham | Image: AP

Shubman Gill, Team India's test skipper, explained why Team India primarily stressed their batting depth at the Edgbaston Test. The Indian captain also expressed the importance of developing partnerships in the second test match, which is where all-rounder Washington Sundar stood out with his clinical batting approach and building partnerships alongside Gill to keep the Indian side in a favourable position.

Shubman Gill Emphasizes The Need For Proper Batting Strength During Edgbaston Test

The Shubman Gill-led Team India delivered a promising start to the commencement of a new era. Five centurions at Headingley and breaching the Edgbaston Fortress for the first time have ignited excitement among the Indian cricket fans. The new Indian test skipper has shown an unprecedented display of dominance and also showed that tough calls needed to be made despite the outside noise.

At the post-match press conference, Shubman Gill highlighted the importance of batting depth in the Indian lineup and emphasised that building solid partnerships was crucial during the Edgbaston Test.

"One of the reasons why I wanted to play Washington [Sundar] was because he gives us the batting depth.

"And the first thing is, I think the partnership between me and Washington is very important. If there was no partnership, then I think our lead would have been 70-80-90 runs, which is psychologically very different from a 180-run lead," Shubman Gill said while speaking to the media.

Shubman Gill had also revealed that bringing in Washington meant that Kuldeep Yadav had to sit out of the match. The skipper eventually benched the wrist spinner to add batting depth, which ultimately paid off.

Team India Attain Historic Win At Edgbaston, All Eyes On Lord's Now

A standout performance from Shubman Gill, which featured a record-breaking knock in both innings, handed India a tremendous edge. The Edgbaston fortress was breached for the first time by the Indian Cricket Team, and Gill's name will be etched in the history books with gold letters. Their batting-heavy approach paid off well, and their pace battery also unleashed dominance with Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep putting up a clinical outing with the ball.