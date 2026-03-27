R Ashwin Gives Bold Verdict On MS Dhoni's Future At CSK Ahead Of IPL 2026: 'He Should Not Play The Entire Season...'

IPL 2026: Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has given a bold verdict on MS Dhoni’s future with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

In IPL 2025, the Chennai-based franchise endured a disappointing campaign, finishing 10th in the standings with just eight points and a net run rate of -0.647. CSK played 14 matches, securing four wins while suffering 10 defeats.

CSK will begin their IPL 2026 campaign on March 30 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Recently, there have been widespread rumours about Dhoni’s possible retirement from the IPL. However, the 44-year-old continues to give his best for the franchise.

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R Ashwin Opens Up On MS Dhoni's Future At CSK

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Ashwin stated that if Dhoni is part of the squad, he should play in the XI rather than being used as an impact player.

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“I do not agree that he has to stay on the impact list. If he is in the squad, he has to play. If he does not want to, he should not play the entire season, that is it. I am not in agreement with him being an impact player,” Ashwin said on his show Ash ki Baat.

Ashwin further added that if Dhoni chooses not to play, he would retire, highlighting that the CSK veteran has been practicing consistently for the past three months in preparation for IPL 2026.

“If you are making a CSK XI, and Dhoni is in the squad, the debate ends right there. He has to be in the XI. If he does not want to play, he would retire. He has 100 per cent belief that he can play. He has been practising for the last three months. He is sending the message that he wants to play. If he wants to play, it is not possible to tell him he cannot,” Ashwin added.

Ashwin acknowledged that Dhoni may no longer serve as CSK’s number six batter but emphasized his importance as a guiding force for captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.

“He is not your number six batter, that I will agree. But he can play a double role. He can be the on-field compass for Ruturaj,” he said.

MS Dhoni's Numbers In IPL

Dhoni has played 278 matches and 242 innings in his IPL career, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. He has registered 24 fifties but is yet to score a century in the league.