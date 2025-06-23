Prithvi Shaw Wants To Move Out Of Mumbai, Seeks NOC To Join New Team For Personal 'Growth And Development'

Updated 23 June 2025 at 15:46 IST
Out-of-favour Indian batter Prithvi Shaw has sought to move out of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), seeking better opportunities before the upcoming Indian domestic season. The batter has reportedly written to the MCA regarding his decision, as he is eager to pursue better opportunities. Shaw hasn't been in the good books because of certain issues. However, he has been working hard to elevate his craft and in-game competitiveness.
Once touted as the upcoming Sachin Tendulkar, Prithvi Shaw's rise and fall has been a well-documented subject. From off-field controversies to disciplinary issues, everything has taken a toll on his performance. Shaw has been kept off from Team India's blueprint, be it in Tests or the white-ball format. Shaw has been pursuing domestic cricket with Mumbai, but his notorious nature hasn't kept him away from controversies.
After being a part of Mumbai in domestic cricket for quite a while, batter Prithvi Shaw has reportedly written a letter to the MCA. The India batter sought a no-objection certificate for his "growth and development as a cricketer."
"Yes, we have received a letter from him and it has been forwarded to the apex council for approval, and a decision on the same would be taken by the evening hopefully," A senior MCA official said to PTI.
Prithvi Shaw hasn't been in action for Mumbai Cricket since December 2024 because of substandard fitness and unruly discipline. It was evident that he had become a problem, which had cost him his spot in the Ranji Trophy. Even Mumbai T20 skipper Shreyas Iyer had vented his frustration over the issue, saying that he needed to get his ethics right as they could not babysit anyone.
The Mumbai batter has been a part of the Indian Cricket Team, where he made five tests and six ODI appearances for them. Shaw last appeared in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, where Mumbai defeated Madhya Pradesh by five wickets. The India batter has been putting in the effort to make an efficient comeback, and it is yet to be seen where the embattled Indian cricketer heads next.
