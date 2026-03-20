PSL 2026 to Get Postponed? PCB Claims Tournament on Track Despite Venue Change And Overseas Player Pullout Speculations

PSL 2026: With roughly a week to go for the start of the PSL in Pakistan, there is still speculations over player pullout. Uncertainty seems to be reigning supreme as it is still unknown if Australian players would eventually come for the tournament or not. As per The Express Tribune, PCB has confirmed there has been no player pullout and that things are on track. As per PCB, the new season of the PSL starts from March 26 - which is a couple of days ahead of the cash-rich IPL. One has to admit that the confirmation has come at a sensitive moment in the buildup to the tournament.

More Players to Ditch PSL 2026?

It is very likely that after Zimbabwe's Blessing Mazarabani, more players could snub the PSL for the more lucrative IPL. With a number of IPL players picking up injuries, there is a good chance that overseas players who have signed up for the PSL may opt out. The grapevine claims that Australian Spencer Johnson, and South African Ottneil Baartman could be on IPL’s radar. Due to respective issues, there is much uncertainty over Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nuwan Thusara, and Matheesha Pathirana.

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PCB Schedule

The PCB keeps insisting that the tournament would start as per schedule on March 26. If reports are to be believed, training sessions for franchises are scheduled for March 24 and 25, which leaves little room for ambiguity this close to the start of the season. It is evident that the PCB is trying to remain positive and is projecting that things will go ahead as planned ahead of the curtain-raiser in Lahore.

In the 11th season of the PSL, 44 matches are set to be played across six cities: Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Faisalabad. The opener takes place at the iconic Gadaffi stadium in Lahore where defending champions Lahore Qalandars take on Hyderabad Kings.