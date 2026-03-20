SRH’s IPL 2026 Plans DERAILED; Overseas Allrounder Ruled Out Following Pat Cummins' Injury

IPL 2026: In what would come as a major setback for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, young Australian allrounder Jack Edwards has been ruled out for the entire 2026 season. The 25-year-old, who was set to make his IPL debut, has been ruled out due to an injury. As per Cricbuzz, the nature and magnitude of the injury is not known. He was bought onboard for Rs 3 Cr at the auction. Edwards was spotted by the scouts after his brilliant show as part of Australia A last year when they toured India. A couple of months back, Edwards made his T20I debut for Australia and was in good form. He was part of the tour of Pakistan just before the T20 World Cup.

Injuries Plague Sunrisers

Edwards is not the only player who would miss the 2026 IPL season. SRH captain Pat Cummins, who is recovering from a lower back injury, is set to miss the first few games and it is not known when will he actually join the squad. In the meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has been appointed as the stand-in captain for the SRH. Kishan has led teams in the past and hence this will not be his first opportunity at being the captain of a side. He led Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali title earlier in the year. Following his good run with the bat, he was picked up for the T20 side and since then, there has been no looking back.