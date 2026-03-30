PSL Ball-Tampering Row: Fakhar Zaman Denies Allegation After PCB Charge Him With Level 3 Offence

PSL Ball-Tampering: The Pakistan Super League has been hit with another controversy and Fakhar Zaman finds himself in the middle of it. Zaman has been accused of tampering the ball during a PSL match on Sunday between the Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings. Following the incident, Zaman was charged with a Level 3 offence for “changing the condition of the ball”.

Zaman Charged With Level 3 Offense

“Lahore Qalandars’ Fakhar Zaman has been charged with a Level 3 Offence under Article 2.14 of the applicable Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, for violating Article 41.3 of the HBL PSL 11 playing conditions, which makes it an offence to take any action which changes the condition of the ball,” the PCB said in an official statement.

“Fakhar denied the charge levelled against him during a disciplinary hearing led by the Match Referee Roshan Mahanama. Another hearing is set to take take place within the next 48 hours after which the Match Referee will share his verdict. The incident occurred during the second innings of the match,” the statement added.

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What Exactly Happened?

Before the final over of the game in which the Kings required 14 runs to win, Shaheen Afridi and Zaman were spotted on camera trying to tamper the ball. Once the umpire spotted it, he asked Zaman for the ball. After checking the condition of the ball, the Qalandars were penalised by five runs bringing the target down from 14 to nine. Eventually, Kings won the game by four wickets and went top of the table.