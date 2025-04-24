PSL Viewership Set To Face A Huge Drop! Fancode Suspends Broadcast In India After Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

The Pakistan Super League is expected to witness a drop in its viewership numbers as its official broadcaster in India, Fancode, will not be airing the tournament. The action was taken after the terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam valley, which disturbed the peace and harmony of the region and took several lives while injuring many others. FanCode was the sole broadcaster in India and had aired the matches from the beginning of the tournament. But the terrorist attack has prompted the live broadcaster to take it off the platform amid growing tensions between both countries.

FanCode Suspends PSL Broadcasting In India

The terror attacks in Pahalgam have sent chills down people's spines. Terrorists opened fire from close quarters on a group of innocent vacationers in the Baisaran Valley, spreading terror. The attackers tried to interfere with the peace and harmony of the Kashmir Valley, which is usually packed with visitors at this time of the year. Hindu tourists were specifically targeted during the attack, and The Resistance Front, a faction of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, has claimed responsibility for the incident. At least 26 civilians are believed dead, with several others injured because of the attacks.

In wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, FanCode has pulled all the PSL-related streaming from their website in India. All traces of the Pakistan-based franchise cricket league have vanished. No PSL matches will be aired, which could be an enormous problem for the Pakistan Cricket Board as they could lose a lot of viewers, leading to less income from the sponsors and advertisements.

BCCI & IPL Honour The Victims Of Pahalgam Terrorist Attack

The BCCI and IPL honoured the ones who were affected from the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam. The Indian Cricket Board presented a humble message to the victims and stood in solidarity with them.

During the SRH vs MI clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, all the players and umpires wore black armbands to stand in solidarity with the ones affected. All the fireworks, DJ performance and the cheerleaders' involvement were suspended for the match. All the players lined up for a moment of silence before the play commenced.