The Oval Magic! Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev's Unique Feat in Shubman Gill's Radar During 5th Test vs England

India vs England: Shubman Gill would be carrying the hopes of a billion when he walks out for the toss for the final time during the fifth Test at the Oval. With the series on the line, he would certainly be under pressure and hence it would be interesting to see how he copes with it. With 772 runs, Gill has by far been the best batter among both the sides - by a fair distance.

While fans hope his contribution helps the side win and level the series, he knows there are a number of records and milestones he has in his radar. With the most important goal being the win, Gill will obviously strive for that.

The Kohli-Kapil Feat in Gill's Radar

Gill will be on a cusp of a major feat when India take on England at the Oval. India has only won twice at the venue and they were under the leadership of Kapil Dev and then Virat Kohli. In case, Gill leads the side to a win - he will join Kohli and Kapil in the list of Indian captains to have led the side to a win at the Oval. Gill will also become only the third Indian captain to win more than one Test on English soil.

‘Down to the last moments’

"One of the most important things in this series is that all the matches have gone to Day Five - and not just that, the final session of Day Five," Gill said. "I can't remember a series where all four Test matches played so far have gone right down to the last moments. So yes, it is definitely hard," Gill said during the pre-match presser.