'The Whole Auction Revolved Around Him': Punjab Kings Owner Priety Zinta Makes An Enormous Admission On Shreyas Iyer

Preity Zinta in conversation with Shreyas Iyer and Angkrish Raghuvanshi after PBKS wins the IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

Punjab Kings' owner Preity Zinta recently made a huge take on their franchise skipper Shreyas Iyer and showered him with immense praise. The PBKS owner hailed Iyer and deemed him aggressive and tactical in terms of mindset. But the Punjab skipper was a soft-spoken guy and was one of the sweetest personalities. She added that the team's entire auction revolved around Iyer being the skipper since he was their first-class choice as the franchise captain.

Preity Zinta's Huge Admission On Shreyas Iyer

Preity Zinta recently made a massive statement over Punjab Kings' skipper Shreyas Iyer. She admired the Indian cricketer for being a down-to-earth personality and a spectacular captain.

Her remark has effectively ended the narrative that the franchise was on the hunt for Rishabh Pant and ended up with the Indian middle-order batter instead. Punjab picked Shreyas up for a whopping INR 26.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

"Shreyas is a very down to earth guy and an amazing captain. Very tactical and aggressive in his approach as a player, but the sweetest and the most soft-spoken guy. We are very happy that he is leading Punjab Kings & happier we could get him in the auction as he was our first & only choice for captaincy, therefore, the whole auction revolved around him for us as a team," Preity Zinta tweeted on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Has Shreyas Iyer Been Effective For Punjab Kings?

Shreyas Iyer has made a difference as a leader for the Punjab Kings. Unlike the previous seasons, PBKS is currently one of the top contenders for the coveted IPL title in 2025.

Punjab had an exceptional start and has secured five wins and three losses in the nine games they have played. The KKR vs PBKS clash was abandoned due to rain, leading to both sides sharing a point each.

While Iyer hasn't been able to contribute with the bat, his strategic brilliance as a skipper has helped PBKS soar through the competition.