Rajasthan Royals Coach Shows Trust In Skipper Riyan Parag Despite Batting Woes In IPL 2026: 'It Is Just A Matter Of Time'

IPL 2026: Riyan Parag-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered a four-wicket defeat against Ajinkya Rahane’s Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 28th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday, April 19.

KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was named Player of the Match for his brilliant spell, taking three wickets while conceding just 14 runs at an economy rate of 3.50. This victory marked KKR’s first win of the 19th edition of the IPL.

Concern Rises Over Riyan Parag Amid His Lean Patch

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals face concerns over skipper Riyan Parag’s batting form, as he continues to struggle in IPL 2026. In six matches so far, Parag has scored only 61 runs at a strike rate of 122.00 and an average of 12.20.

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RR Coach Backs Riyan Parag

Despite his lean patch, RR batting coach Vikram Rathour expressed full confidence in Parag during the post-match press conference. Rathour said it is only a matter of time before the captain regains his form.

“As far as I am concerned, it is just a matter of time. Not everyone scores runs every time. Teams go through phases where some players are in form, and others are not. There is no doubt he will come back and win us a few games on his own as a batter,” Rathour told reporters.

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He further added that Parag has immense potential and is not doing anything wrong.

“He has a lot of potential. There is nothing wrong with him. The only thing is that he has returned from an injury and played less competitive cricket before entering the IPL. And IPL is a tough tournament; it is not easy,” Rathour explained.

In his IPL career, Parag has played 90 matches and 78 innings, scoring 1,627 runs at a strike rate of 140.98 and an average of 25.03, including seven half-centuries.