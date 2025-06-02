Punjab Kings Skipper Shreyas Iyer Sets Tone For IPL 2025 Final Clash Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 'The Job Is Half Done'

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Punjab Kings stormed into the Final of the 2025 season after beating Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in the Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Punjab-based franchise have made it into the IPL Final for the first time in the past 11 years.

It was Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87-run knock that helped the Kings overcome the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. Following his match-winning knock, Shreyas Iyer was also named the 'Player of the Match'. The 30-year-old hammered five fours and eight sixes during his time on the crease on Sunday, June 1st.

Shreyas Iyer Reveals Reason Behind His Cold Celebration Following Win Over MI In Qualifier 2

On the eve of the IPL 2025 Final, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer set the tone for the upcoming summit clash, saying that the job is not yet done.

When asked about his cold celebration after the win over Mumbai Indians, Iyer said that he was thinking about his recovery since Punjab Kings will take on the Royal Challengers in the Final on June 3rd.

“I felt like my job was half done. It’s not even finished. We have a match tomorrow. I approached it with that mindset. The job is half done, and I have to come back tomorrow. I have to play the match again. I was thinking that recovery is important,” Shreyas Iyer said at the pre-match press conference.

Iyer's Numbers In IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer has played 16 matches in the 18th season of the IPL, amassing 603 runs at a strike rate of 175.80, and has an average of 54.81. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old has appeared in 132 matches in his IPL career, scoring 3730 runs at a strike rate of 133.40.