Punjab Kings Suffer Major Blow, No Confirmation Regarding Top Overseas Players Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen's Return To India Before Resumption Of IPL 2025 - Report

IPL 2025: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume from Saturday, May 17, and will be played across 6 venues.

However, IPL hasn't announced the hosts of the Playoffs. The cricket administrative body announced that the Final match of the cash-rich tournament will be played on June 3rd.

"A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays," BCCI stated in their statement.

Xavier Bartlett, Azmatullah Omarzai To Join Punjab Kings Squad Before IPL 2025 Resumption

Before the start of the resumption of the IPL 2025, some of the Punjab Kings players like Xavier Bartlett, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Mitchell Owen have confirmed to the Kings that they will return for the remaining matches, as per ESPNcricinfo.

However, ESPNcricinfo has learnt that top Punjab Kings overseas players Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, and Aaron Hardie are yet to confirm their presence for the remainder matches.

Earlier on May 13th, Cricket Australia and Cricket South Africa named their 15-member squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final on June 3rd. Both Marco Jansen and Josh Inglis were named in their respective squads.

Marcus Stoinis has played eight matches in the IPL 2025, scoring 82 runs at a strike rate of 167.35, and has an average of 20.50. On the other hand, Josh Inglis has played six matches and scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 139.39, and has an average of 23.00.

