Star Australian Batter Unlikely To Comeback; Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs To Return For Delhi Capitals' Remaining Matches In IPL 2025 - Report

IPL 2025: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday, May 12th, announced that the extravagant Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will resume on May 17th.

The cricket administrative board released a statement and revealed that the remainder matches of the cash-rich tournament will be played across 6 venues in Mumbai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Jaipur, and Bengaluru. The venues for the IPL 2025 Playoffs and the Final will be announced soon.

"A total of 17 matches will be played across 6 venues, starting May 17, 2025, and culminating in the final on June 3, 2025. The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays," BCCI stated.

Star Aussie Batter Likely To Miss Remaining Matches Of DC In IPL 2025

Before the resumption of the tournament, it is being reported by Cricbuzz that South African cricketers Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs will join the Delhi Capitals camp soon and take part in their remaining matches.

However, star Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk is likely to snub the remainder matches of the tournament. As per the report, Fraser-McGurk is unlikely to return to India.

Jake Fraser-McGurk has played six matches in the 18th edition of the cash-rich tournament, scoring 55 runs at a strike rate of 105.77, and has an average of 9.17. The Aussie batter has played 15 IPL matches, amassing 385 runs at a strike rate of 199.48, and has an average of 25.67.

Delhi Capitals Hold Fifth Place On IPL 2025 Standings

Delhi Capitals have clinched six wins and conceded four defeats after playing 11 matches in the ongoing season. DC hold the fifth place on the IPL 2025 standings with 13 points and have a net run rate of +0.362. In their previous five matches, the Capitals have won just one match, while two of their past matches have been abandoned.