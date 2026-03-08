Quinton De Kock Lambasts ICC Over Travel 'Bias' After Iran-Israel-US Crisis Delays Teams' Departure From T20 World Cup: 'Strange'

T20 World Cup: Veteran South Africa cricketer Quinton De Kock did not hold back as he launched a scathing attack on the International Cricket Council over travel bias in wake of the Middle Eastern crisis. While all T20 WC participating teams have left India - only West Indies and South Africa still remain stranded. What is baffling for the South African is that they are still in India while England, who played their semi-final a day later - have left the country. Gutted with the turn of events, QDK, as he is popularly known - took to social space to vent his anger.

‘Strange how different teams have more pull’

"Funny @icc, we have heard nothing! Meanwhile, England are leaving before us somehow? @westindies and @proteasmencsa are just in the dark! Strange how different teams have more pull than others," wrote Quinton de Kock on Instagram Stories.

It is understood that arrangements are being made to fly out the teams over the weekend via chartered flights. In fact, a few South African players will actually not head back to their country, instead would fly to New Zealand for a limited-overs tour beginning on March 15. A few Protean players who would be on the flight to New Zealand are Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith and George Linde.

SA Lose S/F

The Kiwis beat South Africa on a canter in a one-sided semi-final. Finn Allen, who hit a record-breaking 33-ball 100, was the star of the show for the Blackcaps. South Africa would be hurt with the nature of the loss as they were blown away, literally by Allen.