R Ashwin Expected To Embark On New Chapter After IPL Retirement, Star Spinner Likely To Feature In This Foreign T20 League: Report

Star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin brought the curtains down in his illustrious career in the Indian Premier League (IPL), on August 27.

The bowling allrounder took to his official X handle to announce his retirement in the cash-rich league, saying that the 'ending will have a new start'. In his retirement note, Ashwin gave a hint that he might explore other T20 franchise leagues in the future.

"Special day and hence a special beginning. They say every ending will have a new start, my time as an IPL cricketer comes to a close today, but my time as an explorer of the game around various leagues begins today. Would like to thank all the franchisees for all the wonderful memories and relationships over the years and most importantly the @IPL and the

@BCCI for what they have given me until now. Look forward to enjoying and making the most of what’s ahead of me," R Ashwin wrote on X.

Ashwin's Illustrious Numbers In IPL

R Ashwin played 221 IPL matches and 217 innings, bagging 187 wickets at an economy rate of 7.20 and a bowling average of 30.22. He also scored 833 runs from 98 innings in the IPL.

The 38-year-old made his IPL debut in the 2009 season. In his long career in the T20 tournament, Ashwin has represented five franchises, which include Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune Supergiant, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals.

Ashwin ended his IPL career as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the T20 tournament.

Ashwin Likely To Play In This T20 Franchise League In The Upcoming Season

According to a report from Cricbuzz, R Ashwin is likely to feature in the next season of the International League T20 (ILT20), as he will be registering for the auction.

Currently, the registration process for the ILT20 auction is underway and will close on September 10.

While speaking to Cricbuzz, Ashwin accepted that he is in talks with the organizers of the ILT20.

"Yes, I am in talks with the organisers. Hopefully, I will have a buyer if I register for the auction," Ashwin said as quoted by Cricbuzz.