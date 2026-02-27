Updated 27 February 2026 at 11:42 IST
R. Ashwin Hits Back at Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Mohammed Amir's 'Slogger' Jibe on Abhishek Sharma After T20 WC Heroics: 'His Only Guilt...'
T20 World Cup 2026: India opener Abhishek Sharma was unstoppable on Thursday night against Zimbabwe and now former cricketer R. Ashwin has praised him.
T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma made it a night to remember in Chennai as he stormed back into form on Thursday against Zimbabwe in a must-win Super 8 T20 World Cup clash. Abhishek hit a breathtaking 55 off 30 balls to get his side off to a belligerent start. His blitz featured four fours and four sixes. Earlier, former Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Amir had called him a ‘slogger’ after he registered three consecutive ducks in the tournament.
‘His only guilt is showing intent’
Giving it back to the former Pakistani cricketer. R. Ashwin has now said that Abhishek is not a ‘slogger’.
"You can say anything about Abhishek's game, but he is NOT a slogger. He has one of the most enviable bat swings in cricket. His only guilt is showing intent on every ball," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
Carnage From India
It was carnage at Chepauk as India posted 256/4. Stung by the defeat to South Africa in the previous match, the defending champions came out all guns blazing and registered the highest total of this edition, and the second-highest in T20 World Cup history.
Half-centuries by Abhishek and Hardik Pandya helped India leapfrog the 254/6 posted by West Indies three nights ago against Zimbabwe, and ended only four short of Sri Lanka's all-time high of 260 in 2007.
During the innings, India also struck 17 sixes, another high in T20 World Cups for the Men in Blue. They also bludgeoned 17 fours, notching a total of 170 runs in boundaries.
