Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • WATCH | Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma Bag BTS Impact Players Medal After Heroics vs Zimbabwe in T20 WC Must-Win Clash

Updated 27 February 2026 at 10:24 IST

WATCH | Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma Bag BTS Impact Players Medal After Heroics vs Zimbabwe in T20 WC Must-Win Clash

T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma bagged the prestigious BTS Impact Players Medals after heroics versus Zimbabwe in the must-win Super 8 clash.

Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡
𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 | Image: BCCI

T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma had a night to remember at the iconic Chepauk on Thursday. With India needing a win to stay alive in the competition, India hammered Zimbabwe in the must-win Super 8 T20 World Cup clash. While Abhishek got the side off to a flyer, Tilak gave the finishing kick helping the side post a record 256/4 in 20 overs. 

ALSO READ: 'Keep Pushing': Yuvraj Gives Message to Abhishek Ahead of Windies Clash

Thanks to their scintillating knocks, Abhishek and Tilak bagged the prestigious BTS Impact Players Medals. The award distribution ceremony took place inside the Indian dressing-room after the match. 

WATCH VIDEO

Ind or WI - Who Are Favourites? 

Meanwhile, with the win, India have now kept their title defense well and truly alive. The Indian side will now take on West Indies in their final Super 8 clash at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1. It will be a shootout between the two sides for a spot in the semi-final. In that game against West Indies, India would start favourites following a morale-boosting win over Zimbabwe. Again, India cannot take West Indies lightly as they have players who can hurt India's dreams. Interesting to see if India are going to make any changes to their XI or will they play the same side. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Colombo Weather, ENG vs NZ, T20 WC: Will Rain Washout Super 8 Match?

In all probability, a call on it will be taken after looking at the wicket and the conditions. In Kolkata, it is expected to be a high-scoring affair as both sides are loaded with big-hitters. All in all, a cracker at the Eden Gardens beckons cricket lovers over the weekend. 

Advertisement

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 27 February 2026 at 10:18 IST