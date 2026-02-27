WATCH | Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma Bag BTS Impact Players Medal After Heroics vs Zimbabwe in T20 WC Must-Win Clash

T20 World Cup: Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma had a night to remember at the iconic Chepauk on Thursday. With India needing a win to stay alive in the competition, India hammered Zimbabwe in the must-win Super 8 T20 World Cup clash. While Abhishek got the side off to a flyer, Tilak gave the finishing kick helping the side post a record 256/4 in 20 overs.

Thanks to their scintillating knocks, Abhishek and Tilak bagged the prestigious BTS Impact Players Medals. The award distribution ceremony took place inside the Indian dressing-room after the match.

WATCH VIDEO

Ind or WI - Who Are Favourites?

Meanwhile, with the win, India have now kept their title defense well and truly alive. The Indian side will now take on West Indies in their final Super 8 clash at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on March 1. It will be a shootout between the two sides for a spot in the semi-final. In that game against West Indies, India would start favourites following a morale-boosting win over Zimbabwe. Again, India cannot take West Indies lightly as they have players who can hurt India's dreams. Interesting to see if India are going to make any changes to their XI or will they play the same side.

Advertisement

In all probability, a call on it will be taken after looking at the wicket and the conditions. In Kolkata, it is expected to be a high-scoring affair as both sides are loaded with big-hitters. All in all, a cracker at the Eden Gardens beckons cricket lovers over the weekend.