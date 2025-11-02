Rohit Sharma Cheers For Harmanpreet Kaur & Co., T20 WC Winning Captain Spotted At DY Patil Stadium During Women's World Cup 2025 Final

Women's World Cup 2025: Talismanic batter Rohit Sharma has been spotted at the DY Patil Stadium during the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025 between India and South Africa.

Rohit Sharma was seen cheering for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India during the summit clash at the marquee event.

VVS Laxman, Sunil Gavaskar Also Present At DY Patil Stadium

Not just Rohit Sharma, but former cricketers VVS Laxman and Sunil Gavaskar are also present to witness the Women's World Cup 2025 final between India and South Africa.

Advertisement

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is also at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Before the start of the game, Tendulkar brought the Women's World Cup trophy. The Master Blaster also shook hands with the Indian players before the start of the high-voltage fixture.

Advertisement

India's Road To Final At Women's World Cup 2025

Team India sealed a convincing five-wicket win over Australia in the second semi-final match, on October 30. On the other hand, South Africa defeated England by 125 runs in the first semi-final match of the tournament.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India sealed three wins and conceded three defeats after playing seven group matches. Meanwhile, one match ended with no result after rain played a spoilsport.

The last time India played against South Africa in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, it was the Proteas Women who clinched a three-wicket win over the Women in Blue, on October 9.

The start of the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025 was delayed by two hours after rain played a spoilsport at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. However, no overs were reduced due to rain.