Virat Kohli's 'Beta, It's Time' Response to Harbhajan Singh's Daughter's Query on Test Retirement is Epic

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Virat Kohli is arguably the best cricketer of the generation, if not the best. In a generation of social media, Kohli also happens to be one of the most popular cricketers in the world. His fandom is surreal. In fact, when he recently announced his retirement from Test cricket, it shocked his fans as they could not come to terms with it.

Days after his retirement, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh shared a fabulous anecdote. Admitting that his daughter Hinaya is a big Kohli fan, Harbhajan revealed that she had even texted the ex-India captain asking him the reason behind his retirement call.

"Beta, it's time" - Kohli's response to Hinaya

"I tweeted and asked why, Virat why? Why did you retire from Test cricket? Even my daughter asked me, 'Papa, why did Virat retire?' She even messaged Virat saying, 'This is Hinaya, Virat, why did you retire?' Virat's heart also sank. He smiled and replied, 'Beta, it's time". He knows the best," Harbhajan told Instant Bollywood.

KING Kohli

Known as an ambassador of Test cricket, Kohli featured in 123 games in whites, amassing 9230 runs with 30 hundreds at an average of 46.85. For the unversed, Kohli has already retired from T20Is after India clinched the 2024 World Cup. He has hit 30 centuries and 31 fifties in the longest format. He was part of the Indian squad that made it to the summit clash of the first two editions of the World Test Championship final. His retirement from Tests stirred a huge debate as most fans reckoned he still had a couple of seasons left in him given his fitness.