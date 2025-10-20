Smriti Mandhana Takes Full Responsibility of India's Heartbreaking Loss vs England in Women's ODI WC: 'That Shot Wasn’t Needed'

IndW vs EngW: The time till Smriti Mandhana was in the middle, India looked to be in full control of proceedings on Sunday in Indore during a league game in the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup. Mandhana scored 88 off 94 balls and once she perished, the chase started to fall apart. For the majority of the innings, India were in control and hence Mandhana's mode of dismissal hurt. She played a wrong shot which brought about her downfall and after the game, she admitted that as well. She admitted that the shot she played was not needed.

‘That shot wasn’t needed’

Mandhana admitted her own mistake. “Yeah, I thought I could take her on — I was trying to hit over cover and missed. Maybe that shot wasn’t needed. I should’ve been more patient. I was telling myself not to play alien shots, but emotions took over. The shot selection should have been better, and I’ll take responsibility because the collapse started with me.”

Mandhana also vouched that the team will come back stronger in the next game against New Zealand.

She added: "The next game against New Zealand is a virtual quarter-final. We all know what’s at stake. But as I said, you don’t play cricket to have easy days. We’ll take the learnings, move on, and come back stronger.”

Can India Still Qualify For S/F?