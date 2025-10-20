WATCH | Virat Kohli or Shubman Gill - Who is Captain? Viral Video of Ex-Skipper Calls Shots During 1st ODI at Perth

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli is arguably one of the finest to have led India in overseas conditions. With the amount of experience he brings to the table, it is obvious one is going to take his advise. Kohli, who is no more the ODI captain, seemed to be in charge of proceedings at Perth during the first ODI on Sunday. Shubman Gill, who is the official captain of the ODI team, seemed to have taken a back seat during the game, as Kohli was seen making most of the changes and speaking a lot with the bowlers time and again during the game.

In the clip, you can see Kohli having a word with the bowler and then making an adjustment in the field.

Meanwhile, India lost the first ODI which turned out to be a rain-curtailed game. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a seven-wicket win. The experienced duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood set the tone upfront and Australia never allowed their opponents to make a comeback into this contest. It was a disappointing comeback to international cricket for the two legends - Rohit Sharma and Kohli. While Rohit scored eight runs, Kohli perished without scoring. The Indian captain said that there are a lot of learnings from the game a few positives as well.

‘Lot of learnings for us’

"A lot of learnings for us from this game and a lot of positives for us as well. We were defending 130 and we took the game, not till the very end, but pretty deep. We were very satisfied with that," Gill said at the post-match presentation.