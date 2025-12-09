R. Ashwin's Cryptic Tweet Featuring Sunny Leone Goes Viral; Leave Fans Puzzled Ahead of 1st T20I at Cuttack

Ind vs SA: Hours ahead of the opening T20I at Cuttack between India and South Africa, former cricketer R. Ashwin has puzzled his fans with a cryptic tweet featuring actress Sunny Leone. The cricketer took to X and posted a collage. The collage featured two pictures - one was of the actress and the other, a lane. The collage has drawn strange comments as fans are making random comments.

VIRAL TWEET FEATURING SUNNY LEONE

Ashwin is one of the most active ex-cricketers on social space. Not only does Ashwin responds to fan queries, but also gives his own opinions. He also does podcasts and reviews from his own handle. Ashwin is also one of the most respected voices in the world of cricket.

Most fans reckon Ashwin is referring to Sunny Sandhu, who is a Tamil Nadu-based cricketer. In Tamil, ‘Sandhu’ refers to an alley or a small lane - just what Ashwin's tweet had.

Sunny Shines in SMAT

All-rounder Sunny Sandhu provided a late flourish with a blistering 30 off just nine balls, helping Tamil Nadu cross the line with eight balls to spare against Saurashtra.

In his nine-ball stay, he hit two sixes and three fours. Now the question is, was Ashwin hinting at Sandhu joining Chennai Super Kings. Will CSK gun for him at the upcoming IPL mini-auction? The mini-auction takes place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi where a total of 350 players will go under the hammer.