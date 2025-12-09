Sanju Samson Unlikely to Make India's Playing XI For 1st T20I at Cuttack vs South Africa

Ind vs SA: There is a high-possibility that Sanju Samson would find himself on the bench when India take on South Africa in the opening T20I on Tuesday in Cuttack. Samson may miss out as there literally is no spot for him in the XI with vice-captain Shubman Gill joining the squad. With Gill joining the squad, it is clear that he will open with Abhishek Sharma. It would be a heartbreak for Samson as Jitesh Sharma is likely to be picked as the wicketkeeper in the XI.

Even during the pre-match press conference, captain Suryakumar Yadav revealed that there will not be too many changes in terms of combination.

‘Don’t want to change too much’

“We don’t want to change too much in terms of combinations. The focus is simply on the type of cricket we want to play; apart from that, there’s nothing major we want to alter," Suryakumar said at the pre-match press conference.

Advertisement

India's Probable XI: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Told To Recreate IPL Magic In IND vs SA T20I Series

Advertisement

Ind or SA - Who Start Favourites?