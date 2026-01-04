R Ashwin's No Non-Sense Verdict On Mohammed Shami's Chances In 2027 ODI World Cup After New Zealand Snub: 'They Might Not Be...'

India vs New Zealand: Former cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has gave a strong verdict on Mohammed Shami's chances of making into the ODI World Cup 2027 after the star Indian pacer's snub from the squad for the New Zealand ODIs.

Shubman Gill To Lead India In New Zealand ODIs

Earlier on Saturday, January 3, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member Team India squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand. Shubman Gill will be leading the Men in Blue in the upcoming series. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian Cricket Team.

Even after showcasing a brilliant performance in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Mohammed Shami was not included in the squad. The 35-year-old played his last ODI match back in March, 2025 during the final match of the Champions Trophy 2025, against New Zealand, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Advertisement

In the ODIs, Shami has played 108 matches and 107 innings, claiming 206 wickets at an economy rate of 5.58 and an average of 24.05.

Advertisement

R Ashwin Opens Up On Shami's Snub From India Squad For NZ ODIs

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin said that Mohammed Shami's exclusion from the India's ODI squad was expected and it was not a suprise. He added that there's a huge difference in the workload of a batter and a pacer.

"Shami's exclusion was expected. There is no surprise in that. Virat or Rohit, Shami, the difference between them, the point is, when one-day cricket was not going on, they were still playing Tests or T20s. Shami went out due to injury. People will not agree with this from outside. A way of looking at a batter and bowler becomes different then. For a bowler, if you look at the run-up speed, rhythm, is it the same quality as international cricket you once saw, Shami's case is of optics. Do the selectors believe he can get to the 2027 World Cup? There is a huge difference in the workload of a batter and a fast bowler," Ashwin said.

He claimed the BCCI selectors might not be looking at Shami for the future.

"If I were Shami, I would still feel he is unlucky. But the selectors have continuously given us a story over the last six months that they do not have a doubt about Shami's quality or game, but they have moved on. It is very evident. I did not think he was going to make it, and it was not surprising. They might not be looking at him for the future," he added.