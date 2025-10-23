R. Ashwin's ODI Blueprint For Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to Regain Form in Australia: 'Support, Space And Communication'

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to live upto the expectations at Perth during their much-awaited international comeback in ODIs. While Rohit perished for a scratchy eight off 14 balls, Kohli was dismissed without getting off-the-mark. With two more ODIs left, the spotlight would once again be on the two superstars when India take on Australia at Adelaide on Thursday.

Ahead of the Adelaide ODI, former India cricketer R. Ashwin has given some advise to the two stalwarts. Ashwin reckons it is time that they get full support and backing of the management. As per Ashwin, RoKo need support, space and communication.

‘They need space, respect and that comfort with communication’

"Right now, Rohit-Virat need support, space and communication. These three factors are important, and it is crucial for management and the broader Indian cricket ecosystem to support them at this point in time, fostering direct and open communication. With this, we could see their best once again in ODIs, because they are champions. In white-ball, they both have been champions, be it in ODIs and T20Is. A repository of success lies behind them. What are we questioning? They need space, respect and that comfort with communication," Ashwin said.

'Don't let them feel the pressure'

"At this point of time don't let them feel the pressure. Let them enjoy. Because you have to get the best out of them. They should be relieved of any kind of pressure on them. What is there for Virat to achieve? He has won everything. For Rohit the 50-over World Cup is left but for Virat even that is not. He is accomplished. What is important for Indian cricket right now? To translate his knowledge and experience and pass it well to the other players, to use it well. Please utilise him to win tournaments. It is important to allow them to enjoy their cricket," he added.

