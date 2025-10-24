WATCH | Smriti Mandhana Roasted by Jemimah Rodrigues Heartwarmingly Before Receiving Prestigious Dressing Room BTS Best Fielding Medal

Ind-W vs NZ-W: Veteran India batter Smriti Mandhana stepped it up with the bat in a must-win encounter against New Zealand on Thursday as she hit a brilliant century. Mandhana scored a maverick 109 off 95 balls. Her knock was laced with 10 fours and four sixes. Her contribution powered India to a mammoth 340 for three, which eventually proved to be a winning score.

Thanks to her knock, she was also awarded the player of the match. But that was not the only award she received. She also bagged the prestigious Dressing Room BTS Best Fielding medal. During the medal ceremony inside the Indian dressing-room, Jemimah Rodrigues introduced Mandhana in a cheeky manner. Jemimah hilariously claimed that the girl who has won the award was trying to bribe the fielding coach, Munish Bali. Jemimah said all this with a smile on her face and Mandhana seemed to be enjoying it as well. Here is the video that is going viral.

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Mandhana was elated at the post-match presentation. Claiming that it was a big relief that India made it to the knockouts, Mandhana admitted that her opening partner Pratika Rawal deserved the award.

Advertisement

"Big relief in terms of qualifying for the knockouts. The last three games were really tough. We thought we played some good cricket, but we could not end up winning. We are very relieved today. I think Pratika deserves this (the award) as much as I do. So, I'm a little surprised with this," Mandhana said at the post-match presser.

Advertisement

Who Will India Play in S/F?