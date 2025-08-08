R Ashwin Likely To Part Ways With Chennai Super Kings, Veteran Off-Spinner Has 'Made Up His Mind': Report

R Ashwin, the veteran Indian spin-bowling all-rounder, is expected to part ways with five-time IPL champions, the Chennai Super Kings.

After spending a mediocre season, in which the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side finished at the bottom, the veteran cricketer could be out of the team.

The Chennai Super Kings bought the former Indian international cricketer for a whopping INR 9.75 crore and had became an integral part of the team.

R Ashwin Expected to Depart From CSK Ahead Of IPL 2026: Report

As one of the most prolific spin bowlers for Team India, R Ashwin was a storm in red-ball cricket. The veteran's strategic bowling and dependable batting have helped Team India spin magic against their opponents in big Test matches.

Ashwin announced his international retirement midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia while Down Under. The off-spinner remained a part of franchise cricket, representing CSK in the IPL and the Dindigul Dragons at TNPL.

According to Cricbuzz, the reason for R Ashwin's exit from the franchise remains unclear. But the separation looked imminent after the team's performance in IPL 2025.

The former Indian cricketer has reportedly conveyed his wish to the franchise management.

"The exact reason for the inevitable separation is immediately not clear, but the veteran off-spinner is believed to have made up his mind and is understood to have conveyed this to the franchise," the report mentioned.

Reports also stated that top CSK officials, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni, have been in Chennai for the past few days. The team is possibly laying out plans for the upcoming season.

Sanju Samson Also Reportedly Seeking An Exit From RR

The IPL 2026 is expected to undergo several shake-ups as some big players might change their bases. Earlier, it was reported that wicketkeeper-batter and captain Sanju Samson had also put in a formal request to be traded or be released ahead of the auction.