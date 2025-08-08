Sanju Samson For Ravi Ashwin? Ex-KKR Star Gives Huge Suggestion to CSK Ahead of IPL Auction

IPL Auction: Just ahead of the auction, Sanju Samson has decided to move on and has hence requested Rajasthan Royals to release him. As per reports, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders would be interested in acquiring his services for various reasons. While speculations are on over who will lap up Samson, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has given a golden piece of advise to Chennai. He has asked the CSK franchise to release veteran Ravichandran Ashwin to get Samson on board.

‘They can release Ashwin’

"The second team that comes to my mind is CSK. Chennai will be keen. Chennai have to now look beyond MS Dhoni. I am not saying whether Dhoni will play this year or not. They have brought Urvil Patel, but Urvil Patel is not going to be that CSK's brand. If someone comes in place of MS Dhoni, it has to be a big name," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"They can release Ashwin. It could be Ashwin plus some money because Rajasthan need a spinner. Ashwin has played there earlier too. I had floated Jaddu's (Ravindra Jadeja) name earlier once, but I don't think they are going to release him," he added.

Samson - A Yesteryears RR Star

Samson is Rajasthan Royals' most capped player in IPL history.