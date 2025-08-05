'What Happened To 3-1 Prediction?': Cricket Fans Mercilessly Troll Michael Vaughan After Shubman Gill's India Level Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Series

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill's Team India defied all the odds to level the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. There were a lot of questions about this young bunch of players, the new captain Shubman Gill, and the direction in which Indian Test cricket was heading, but the India vs England series has answered a lot of questions, and the future of this team looks bright.

England will believe that they shot themselves in the foot. They were playing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series in their home conditions and against a very inexperienced Indian side, but they still failed to cross the finishing line. Many English fans and experts had labeled this series as an Ashes warm-up, but the outcome turned out to be totally different, as India stunned the hosts on the final day of the Oval Test. With The Ashes starting in a few months' time from now, England will have to do a lot of soul searching and analyze what went wrong for them.

Cricket Fans Troll Michael Vaughan

Former English skipper Michael Vaughan has earned himself a reputation for passing cheeky remarks on England's opposition. Many ex-English players, including Michael Vaughan, had predicted that Ben Stokes and Co. would win the IND vs ENG series by a margin of 3-1, but the young Indian team fought hard and left the hosts stunned.

England came into the Oval Test with a lead of 2-1, and they might've fancied their chances of winning the series. On the final day of the series, England needed 35 runs to win, and India needed four wickets. Mohammed Siraj's five-for helped India defeat England by six runs.

After the match, Vaughan took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account and lavished praise on both teams. Vaughan also hailed Mohammed Siraj and his efforts during the five-match Test series, but his tweet did not go down well with cricket fans.

Here's How The Netizens Reacted

Shubman Gill Hails His Team After Oval Heroics

After winning the Oval Test, Indian captain Shubman Gill lavished praise on his team. Gill said that bowlers like Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj make his job very easy as a captain.