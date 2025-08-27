Virat Kohli Set to Skip Yo-Yo Fitness Test Amid ODI Retirement Rumours?

Ever since Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their Test retirements, there has been much speculation over their ODI futures as that is the only format they are still active in. Most believed that the two would sign off after the 2027 ODI World Cup, but now it seems the BCCI is willing to look beyond them as they realise it would be difficult for the two stalwarts to remain fit for the next two seasons without playing much international cricket. And now, multiple reports claim that the limited overs tour of Australia would be their last.

Rohit, Rahul to Undergo Yo-Yo Test

As per a report in RevSportz, ODI skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are all set to undergo the Yo-yo test between August 30-31. The two are likely to feature in the India A series versus Australia after passing the fitness test. The A tour starts from September 30, and ends on October 5.

Kohli to Skip Yo-Yo Test?

There is no clarity or confirmation on Kohli over will he attend the yo-yo test at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru or not. Kohli last played in the IPL where he was instrumental in helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinch their maiden IPL title. He was in ominous touch throughout the tournament. He amassed 657 runs in 15 outings.