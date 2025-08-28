Rahul Dravid Breaks Down Changes In Contemporary Batting Styles: 'Virat Kohli Might Not Like Me Calling...'

Rahul Dravid had been a flagbearer of Indian cricket. “The Wall", as he is fondly known, established Indian cricket's name in world history with his next-to-impossible batting techniques and his silky smooth batting skills.

Rahul Dravid Spoke On Height Issues In Cricket

Over the years, India have produced maverick players like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar who weren't the tallest players of their time. Both of the Indian captains faced the fast bowlers with their chins up and remained among the best in cricket history. The silver lining hasn't been the height, but it has somehow played an advantage, according to Rahul Dravid.

On the Haal Chaal Aur Sawaal podcast with Ashish Kaushik, the former Team India head coach spoke at length about the height factor in cricket.

“Gavaskar was a beautifully balanced player.

“I always remember, he always seemed to. There was a stillness when he stood, which is what I admired. I was always slightly taller, so I didn’t copy anything. I just stood in a way that made me feel uncomfortable. Tendulkar again was very balanced. Shorter people have the advantage of looking more balanced because the centre of gravity is lower. That’s what they say.”

Rahul Dravid Points Out Virat Kohli's Advantage

Virat Kohli's proficiency across the three formats has been beyond question. The 36-year-old retired from the Test and T20Is, but his records in these two formats are sensational. He remains in the top 20 on the list of most runs scored in Test cricket. He is in contention to feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, which is expected to be his last tournament in the India colours.

“A lot of great batters over the years have been shorter people. Look at Gavaskar, or Tendulkar or a Lara or a (Ricky) Ponting… going back to Bradman. Kohli is shortish. Virat Kohli might not like me calling him shortish, though."