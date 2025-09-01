Sanju Samson in Delhi Capitals Radar For IPL 2026 if he Exits Rajasthan Royals: REPORT

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson is in ominous touch ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. While Samson's good run with the bat may ensure he opens at the continental event, reports claim that if the Rajasthan Royals icon leaves his current franchise, then Delhi Capitals would be interested in lapping him up. Will the Capitals be able to lap up the multi-faceted cricketer?

‘We’ll welcome him with open arms’

The claim that the Capitals may be interested in Samson is reported by News 24. A DC source spoke to the media outlet and confirmed they are interested in the wicketkeeper-batter. “If Sanju leaves Rajasthan, we’ll welcome him with open arms,” said the DC source.

In fact, if he leaves Rajasthan and the Capitals manage to get him onboard - he would be a frontrunner to lead. Samson’s leadership experience and aggressive style make him a top pick. He could be the default option if acquired in the IPL auction.

Samson Firing in KCL

In the ongoing KCL season, Samson has been unstoppable. Not only has he been consistently getting runs, but he is getting them at a quick rate which matters. He has amassed 368 runs in five innings at a staggering strike rate of 186.80. He is currently second on the list of highest run-getters this season.