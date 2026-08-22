Rahul Dravid Pushes For Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Inclusion In Test Cricket: 'We Need Players Like Him To Play All Formats'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been a massive success story as far as Indian cricket is concerned in recent years. The 15-year-old has been a sensation since he burst onto the scene in IPL 2025, and since then has been a mainstay for his IPL team, Rajasthan Royals.

Rahul Dravid Calls For Big Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Promotion

Sooryavanshi's antics also earned him his senior debut, and he has already made his mark with two substantial innings against Zimbabwe. There have been calls to include him in both the Test and ODIS setup, given his rapid development in the last few months.

Sooryavanshi will be put under the scanner when he features in the Duleep Trophy in the fresh new campaign. Rahul Dravid, who coached Sooryavanshi at Rajasthan Royals, feels the teenager should be playing all formats for India. In an interaction with Cricinfo, he said, “I think you always have to find that balance.

"And I think it's a great thing that Vaibhav is getting the experience of playing some white-ball cricket through the IPL in India, but he's also having the time to go back and play red-ball cricket in the Indian domestic system and grow his red-ball career.

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"All of us also want to see Test cricket survive, all of us want to see Test cricket grow, and we need players like him to be able to hopefully play all formats of the game."

Soorayavanshi ended up as the highest run scorer for RR in IPL 2026 with 776 runs in his tally. His swashbuckling hitting has attarcted attention from all over the world and he has garnered praise for displaying so muxh of maturity at such a tender age.