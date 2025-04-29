Rahul Dravid Stunningly Ditches His Wheelchair to Celebrate Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Record-Breaking IPL Ton vs GT | WATCH

RR vs GT, IPL 2025: It was a night like no other as a 14-year-old smashed the cricket ball like never before. Vaibhav Suryavanshi brought Jaipur to a standstill with his aggressive strokeplay against Gujarat on Monday. Not only did Vaibhav's knock keep Rajasthan afloat for a playoff spot, but also a new star was born. Vaibhav dealt majorly in sixes. His knock was laced with 11 sixes as he brought up his century in merely 35 balls. The Gujarat bowlers were at the receiving end as most were taken to the cleaners.

But what stole the show was not Vaibhav's monstrous sixes, but coach Rahul Dravid's reaction when the 14-year-old gets to a hundred. Dravud, who has been seen on a wheelchair for most of the season, ditched it to celebrate the moment. The clip of that moment surfaced on social space and is now going viral.

Meanwhile, he eventually was dismissed for 101 runs off 38 balls, hitting seven fours and 11 sixes. Suryavanshi also shared a 166-run partnership for the opening wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal in just 11.5 overs. His historic knock finally came to an end when he was cleaned up by Prasidh Krishna.

Can RR Still Qualify?

Royals hold eighth place on the IPL 2025 standings with six points and have a net run rate of -0.349. RR have four more matches left in the tournament, which they have to win, that too by big margins, which can help them to have a better net run rate. Apart from winning themselves, they would also have to rely on the results of other games.