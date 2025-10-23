WATCH | Rohit Sharma Survives Runout Scare With Desperate Dive at Adelaide During 2nd ODI

India vs Australia: It could have been curtains for former India skipper Rohit Sharma at Adelaide on Thursday in the second ODI. Shubman Gill pushed the ball towards the off-side and while he did that, Rohit took off for a sneaky single. But soon, he realised Gill was not interested and then he had to turn around and then put in a desperate dive. The Australians hit the wicket and seemed confident that Rohit was out, but the replays showed that he had made his ground. There was a huge roar across the ground once the fans saw ‘not out’ on the big screen.

Here is the clip of that moment which is now going viral.

Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill lost another toss and was put into bat by Mitchell Marsh. Gill admitted that he too wanted to bowl first as there are forecasts of light rain. He also confirmed that the team has not made any changes to the playing XI.

‘Would have bowled first as well’

"We would have bowled first as well. Happy to bat first. Never easy when it rains, starting and stopping. The weather looks good today, hopefully no stoppages today. Batting first, hopefully we'll get plenty of runs on the board. And then get some movement under lights when we have the ball in our hand. We are going with the same team," Gill said at the toss.

