Rajasthan Royals Advance Plans To Relocate Home Base For IPL 2026, Pune The Likely Destination: Report

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural IPL champions, have moved a step ahead to shift their home base for the IPL 2026 season.

There have been clear indications that a move is imminent, as franchise management is looking to relocate itself from Jaipur to another region in the country.

Pune is considered the top venue to become the Rajasthan Royals' new home base for the upcoming IPL season. As of now, the local cricket body is assessing its readiness to host IPL matches in the future.

Rajasthan Royals Progress Plans to Relocate Home Base for IPL 2026; Pune Cited as Lead Option

The Rajasthan Royals are expected to shift their home base ahead of the IPL 2026, a move that may upset the local cricketing fan base. RR has been hosting its home matches at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Advertisement

Reports have suggested that the MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune, could be their new home, and preliminary talks are underway between the MCA and RR management.

The reports also noted that the IPL franchise's operations team travelled to Pune to assess the venue's logistical factors, hotel choices, stadium assessment and airport connectivity.

Advertisement

"Yes, they were here to find out details about the capacity of the stadium, the nature of the pitches and hotels in the city.

"Our president, Mr Rohit Pawar, is very keen that the IPL returns to the city. He is making all possible efforts," a Maharashtra Cricket Association official said to Cricbuzz.

Why Are The Rajasthan Royals Looking To Move Out Of Jaipur?

One of the key reasons behind the Rajasthan Royals' intention to move out of Jaipur is the friction between the franchise and the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA).

Earlier in the 2025 season, a state MLA, who is also an RCA official, had indirectly accused the franchise of match-fixing due to their poor performance that season. RR has vehemently opposed the notion and sought action against the official.

RR and RCA have also been at odds over complimentary tickets, as the cricket body was reportedly dissatisfied with the number of passes provided by the IPL franchise.