Rajasthan Royals Break Silence On Yashasvi Jaiswal Trade Rumours Ahead Of IPL 2027

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been embroiled in controversy recently after he was involved in an on-field altercation with Asitha Fernando during the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match in Colombo. The youngster has ben one of the consistent run-scorers for India and is regarded as one of the future torchbearers.

Jaiswal has been a standout player for Rajasthan Royals and has been with the side since he burst onto the scene in the 2020-21 season. There have been chatter regarding Yashasvi Jaiswal being involved in an IPL trade deal which also includes Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya. But the inaugural IPL champions have shut own all the rumours.

An RR top functionary told RevSportz, “He (Jaiswal) hasn’t told us anything (about leaving the franchise). “We are planning things for the next season with him firmly on our roster. We have heard some rumours, but from our side, Jaiswal is very much our player.”

Advertisement

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has emerged as a key player for the IPL side in the last couple of seasons. But Yashasvi has two 400+ run seasons, a 500+run season, and a 600+ run season in the last four years.

ICC Imposes Sanctions On Yashasvi Jaiswal And Asitha Fernando

Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando have been sanctioned by the ICC following their on-field altercation during the ongoing 2nd Test match in Colombo. Taking note of the incident, both Jaiswal and Fernando have been fined 25 per cent of their match fee and have been handed one demerit point each. The incident occurred in the 17th over when Fernando got the better of Jaiswal and dismissed the Indian opener on the final delivery of that over. Jaiswal walked towards Fernando, and the two had a heated exchange. In the proceedings, the Sri Lankan bowler moved his head towards Jaiswal and the two did make contact.