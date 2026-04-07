WATCH | Arjun Tendulkar's Jasprit Bumrah-Like Yorkers Trouble LSG Captain Rishabh Pant During Nets

IPL 2026: Arjun Tendulkar is in good form with the ball as he was spotted troubling captain Rishabh Pant in the nets. The LSG side is set to lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens and it would now be interesting to see Arjun gets picked or not. His bowling in the nets shows his confidence and control has grown. The 26-year old's pinpointed yorkers have become the talk of the town as clips are getting circulated on social space.

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The franchise shared the clip and it shows that he is making a good case for his selection. Will he get picked or not still remains to be seen.

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Arjun, who is the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has been working with legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

"I've learned most of the things from his father - mental battles, physical battles, and technical battles. I am passing the same things to Arjun. He is learning from me, which is great. He is a nice kid; he is very sharp and picks up things very easily. I really wish that I could match his level of hard work. He loves the game. It is fascinating to see Arjun's commitment levels," Yuvraj said about Arjun.

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Arjun will be hoping to break into LSG's lineup for their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 9.

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