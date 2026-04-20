WATCH | Shreyas Iyer BORROWS Cameraman's Shoes After Forgetting His Own Ahead of Presentation Following PBKS Win Over KKR

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer did a Rohit Sharma after Punjab's win on Sunday where he forgot to wear his shoes for the presentation. Iyer realised he did not have his shoes when he was almost there for the presentation. Due to lack of time to go back and get his own shoes, Iyer borrowed the shoes from a cameraman, who was there at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in New Chandigarh. The clip of the hilarious moment has surfaced on social space and is already going viral.

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Iyer has been leading his side really well. Currently, PBKS are top of the table with five wins in six matches. With the bat as well, Iyer has been contributing well. There is no doubt that Iyer has been leading from the front and fans would hope he continues to do so.

"I think the majority of the bowlers in our team are international-level players, and you’ve seen they’ve been doing fantastic for their respective teams internationally. They’ve got immense experience as well. So again, I don’t have to tell them much. We discuss, we have a set of plans against certain batters, and it’s all about execution. I personally feel that today, the way they bowled - and the way they’ve been bowling throughout the season - has been sensational. They just have to keep executing and not get complacent at any point of time," Iyer hailed his bowling unit after the 54-run win against Lucknow.

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Punjab take on Delhi in their next game on April 25. The match would be played at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi.