WATCH | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Touches Riyan Parag's Mother's Feet, Takes Blessings Ahead of RCB Clash

RR vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is winning hearts left, right and centre. And the best part is that he is winning hearts with his show with the bat and his actions off-the-field as well. While his 26-ball 78 won applause from all quarters, not many saw his humble side.

Ahead of the match against RCB at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati on Friday, Sooryavanshi was spotted touching Riyan Parag's mother's feet to take blessings. There is certainly no doubt that the blessings worked as he took his side to an emphatic win. Here is the clip that has gone viral on social space.

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Local hero and RR captain Riyan Parag revealed how Sooryavanshi is like any other teenager. Parag claimed Sooryavanshi loves going out and eating and of course batting.

"I think everyone loves him. Everyone loves having him around. He likes eating stuff. He likes going out and stuff like that. So we make sure we make that available for him. And he's a 16-year-old kid, 15-year-old, whatever it is. Yeah, doing kiddish things. And he's happy with that. He likes a lot of batting. So we make sure that is presented to him. And if he keeps on batting like that, I think whatever he wants," Parag said about Sooryavanshi after the emphatic win.

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