Rajasthan Royals Initiate Strategic Rebuild After Dismal Show At IPL 2025 As Two Key Support Staff Members Part Ways With Franchise: Report

Indian Premier League: Following a disappointing performance at the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals have undergone a thorough revamp within the franchise.

Earlier, Rahul Dravid stepped down as the head coach of the franchise, months after the conclusion of IPL 2025.

Two Core Members From RR Coaching Staff Part Ways With Franchise

Now, Cricbuzz has reported that spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule and fielding coach Dishant Yagnik have ended their contracts with the Royals.

Bahutule spent only one season with the Royals. He joined the franchise last year after ending his tenure at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, Dishant Yagnik has been a part of the Rajasthan Royals for a long time. He started his tenure with the Rajasthan-based franchise as a cricketer, and then he took charge as the fielding coach.

Earlier, Cricbuzz reported that former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara is set to return as the head of the franchise. However, the Royals are yet to make it official.

As per reports, Kumar Sangakkara will bring his team of coaches who had worked with him earlier. Former Zimbabwean cricketer Trevor Penney, who previously worked with the franchise, is likely to join Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile, former India batting coach Vikram Rathour is set to keep his chair in the franchise despite major changes taking place.

In recent times, there have been rumors that Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has asked the franchise to terminate his contract.

RR Show Dismal Show At IPL 2025

In the 18th edition of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals finished their voyage in the tournament at ninth place on the standings with eight points and a net run rate of -0.549.