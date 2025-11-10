Rajasthan Royals Seek Relocation Of Home Base From Jaipur For IPL 2026 Amid Rift With RCA: Report

Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural IPL champions, are seeking to shift from their current home base in Jaipur. Following a significant association with Rajasthan, the franchise management is reportedly seeking to move out ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

Apart from Vaibhav Suryavanshi's heroics, the franchise has nothing to be happy about. RR encountered a significant slump and will look to rebound from the ninth-place finish in the upcoming season.

Rajasthan Royals will look to pull off a significant turnaround following their disappointing performance in the IPL 2025 season.

However, the franchise could make an unprecedented move, which could upset the local faithful. The move is said to be an issue stemming from the franchise's unpleasant relationship with the RCA, the state cricketing body of Rajasthan.

Fresh reports from TOI have suggested that the Rajasthan Royals are currently looking for a new venue as they intend to leave the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Reports added that the inaugural IPL champions are "keen to shift their base from Jaipur to Guwahati."

As of now, these are merely reports making claims, and nothing has been officially confirmed.

Guwahati is not unknown territory for the Rajasthan Royals, as some of the franchise's matches have taken place at the ACA Stadium in the capital of Assam.

In the 2025 season, RR's first two home fixtures took place at Guwahati, Assam. The ACA Stadium acts as a secondary home for the IPL franchise.

RCA and Rajasthan Royals Management Have Been At Odds

The rift between the RCA and the Rajasthan Royals management has been a well-documented affair. During the IPL 2025 season, the franchise was indirectly accused of match-fixing.

A state MLA had raised suspicion over the team's poor performance and had indirectly accused them of match-fixing. RR had refuted all allegations and sought action against the MLA.

RR and RCA have also been at odds over the complimentary tickets, as the cricket body was reportedly not satisfied with the number of passes the IPL franchise presented to them.