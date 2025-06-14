Rajasthan Royals Troll Pat Cummins And Co. Following Defeat To South Africa In WTC 2025 Final, Name The New Owner Of Viral Reel Song

Rajasthan Royals troll Pat Cummins, name the new owner of the viral reel song | Image: Instagram (Screengrab)

WTC 2025 Final: Pat Cummins-led Australia suffered a five-wicket defeat against Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the Final match of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025, at the iconic Lord's in London, on Saturday, June 14th.

Proteas batter Aiden Markram was named the 'Player of the Match' following his magnificent knock of 136 runs from 207 balls during South Africa's second innings.

South Africa Win An ICC Trophy After 27 Years

It was a historic win for the South African Cricket Team as they finally won their first ICC trophy in 27 years. The Proteas last won their ICC trophy back in 1998. After that, it was under the leadership of Temba Bavuma that South Africa finally got their hands on an ICC silverware.

Rajasthan Royals Troll Pat Cummins Following WTC 2025 Final Defeat

Following South Africa's win over Australia in the WTC 2025 Final, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals trolled the Aussie captain Pat Cummins.

The Rajasthan-based franchise shared a video of Temba Bavuma with a viral reel song in the background, which was previously used for Pat Cummins. While sharing the video, the Royals captioned it, "New owner of the song and mace."

The viral reel song set social media on fire for the first time when Australia clinched the prestigious ODI World Cup in 2023.

In the ODI World Cup 2023, under the leadership of Pat Cummins, the Aussies clinched a six-wicket win over India in Ahmedabad to get their hands on the prestigious title. Following that day, the Indian cricket fans have been using the viral song while making reels on Pat Cummins.

