Temba Bavuma Shades Haters After South Africa's Grand Finish Over Australia At WTC Final: 'There Were Doubters On Our Route'

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma celebrates with the winner's trophy after their win in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has hit back at the critics who did not believe the route the side had taken up after reaching the ICC World Test Championship Final. He expressed that the moment they reached the final, there were detractors who had criticized him and the entire side. But the win has put an end to all the detractors and the ones who did not believe them.

Temba Bavuma Gives It Back To The Haters After WTC Final Win

The World Test Championship 2025 was a historic moment as a new Test champion has been crowned. Temba Bavuma continued his storied legacy as the Rainbow Nation's finest red-ball skipper after remaining undefeated in all of his test appearances so far. The Proteas Men's temperament and resilience defeated the mighty Australia, who delivered a staunch fight to keep their hopes alive. But it was a done deal for South Africa by the end of day three as they went on to secure a clinical victory to become the new champions of red-ball cricket.

After South Africa's win, Temba Bavuma ate and left no crumbs when he threw shade at the haters who did not believe the path they had chosen for the WTC. He delivered a powerful response after the win.

"We got ourselves into the final, there were doubters on the route we took, this win squashes that," Temba Bavuma said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Bacuma's Earnest Appeal To The People Of South Africa

The World Test Championship win has brought a lot of positivity among South Africa fans, who had been waiting for an ICC title win for years. The team had been labelled as chokers after coming extremely close to clinching a title in the past but fell short.

The last time such an instance had happened was in Barbados when SA faced off against India for the T20 World Cup 2024, where the Rohit Sharma-led side won the thrilling encounter. But Temba Bavuma wants the fans to relish their recent victory and celebrate as one nation despite being divided.

"Here's an opportunity for us as a nation, divided as we are, to unite. You can be rest assured, we'll celebrate as one," The Proteas Men skipper added.