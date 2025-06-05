'Deserves A Place': Rajat Patidar's Coach Amay Khurasiya Backs RCB's Title Winning Captain To Be Included In India's White Ball Setup

Royal Challengers Bengaluru recently ended their 18-year wait for their first Indian Premier League title as they defeated Punjab Kings in the final. The final was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As RCB won their first ever IPL title, a lot of credit goes to RCB's captain Rajat Patidar. Rajat Patidar created history in his first season as a captain as he became one of the few captains to win the IPL in their first season as a captain. Following Rajat Patidar and RCB's victory in the final of the IPL, Patidar's childhood coach has asked for the batter to be included in the Indian Cricket Team.

Rajat Patidar's Coach Asks For Batter To Be Included In ICT

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their first ever Indian Premier League trophy, RCB Captain Rajat Patidar's childhood coach Amay Khurasiya backed the batter to be included in the white ball setup of the Indian Cricket Team. Khurasiya in his statement made the case that with the inclusion of Patidar in the squad, the team's middle order will get further strengthened.

"Rajat has proven himself. He deserves a place in the Indian team at least in limited overs (ODI and T20). His presence in the team will strengthen the middle-order of the team. He has been doing this for a long time. It's on the selectors now and they should consider his performance," said Amay Khurasiya in his statement as he made the case to the BCCI to include Rajat Patidar in the Indian team.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Gifts RCB Skipper Rajat Patidar His Bat After Bengaluru Decimate PBKS To Win Maiden IPL Title, Video Goes Viral

Rajat Patidar's Legendary Season With RCB

Rajat Patidar was brought in as an injury replacement into the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad. The batter has come a long way with the team as from an injury replacement, he was made the captain. Rajat Patidar in his first season as captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, became the first captain of the franchise to win the IPL trophy.