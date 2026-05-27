Rajat Patidar Edges Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Feat With IPL’s Most Surreal Blitz Ever; But Virat Kohli's Reaction Steals Show | WATCH VIDEO

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru dominated the show and a large part of the credit has to be given to captain Rajat Patidar who hit a surreal 33-ball 93 to power RCB to a mammoth 254/5 in 20 overs. Patidar had a night to remember at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala in which he hit nine sixes and five fours. During his knock, he also surpassed a Vaibhav Sooryavanshi record. Patidar’s surreal knock in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2026 is now the fastest 90-plus score in IPL history. His staggering strike rate of 281.81 edged even Sooryavanshi’s blistering 103 off 37 earlier this season.

Kohli Steals Limelight

In a night that belonged to Patidar, Kohli still managed to steal the show with his expressions from the dugout. The moment took place when Kagiso Rabada bowled the fourth ball of the 17th over. It was a back-of-a-length delivery outside the off-stump. Patidar rocked back and played a lofted drive over cover. The timing was good and that ensured the ball goes over the ropes. It was a six and that is when the cameras panned towards Kohli, who was in the dugout. It was evident that Kohli was in utter disbelief. Here is Kohli's reaction.

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